The first-term senator gained notoriety as the Democratic voice for women who falsely accused USSC Justice Brett Kavanaugh

of sexual misconduct. Hirono told men to “shut up and step up” when the Senate was confirming Kavanaugh to the court.

This is the same “smart” thingywho said “I’m confused” when she learned that illegals break the law,

after being force-fed by Democraps to believe that jailing illegals was Trump’s policy alone, and not settled US law.

December 5, 2018, By Louis Casiano | Fox News

HIRONO “Dems have hard time connecting to voters because they know so much”

Hirono, 71, said Democrats need to stop speaking in a way that comes off as manipulative or strokes fear and resentment.

“But we Democrats have a really hard time doing that and one of the reasons–told to me at one of our retreats– was that we know so much, that is true.

And we kind of have to tell everyone how smart we are and so we have a tendency to be very left brain,” she continued.

NOTE: The left-hand side of the brain is often associated with analytical thought.

