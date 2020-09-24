https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mccarthy-threatens-move-oust-pelosi-speakership/

(FOX NEWS) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened on Wednesday to introduce a motion to oust Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., if she attempts to bring forth a second round of impeachment charges as a way to prevent the Senate from confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Pelosi has declined to rule out impeachment as an option to stop Trump’s court pick from being confirmed to the bench, arguing that Democrats will “use every arrow in our quiver” to block the eventual nominee.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being Speaker. She may think she has a quiver — we do too,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

