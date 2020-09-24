https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcmaster-bursts-morning-joe-bubble-stands-up-for-trump/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Our wonderful General blew up Scarborough’s FAKE two year narrative. Thank you General H.R. McMaster. Look forward to reading your book, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World.” pic.twitter.com/RqdYnfIExf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

“What I found is: When presented with that analysis, he made good decisions on Russia. You might recall in that first year of his presidency he imposed a tremendous number of sanctions on Putin and his criminal network.”

“There have been really severe consequences on Putin,” said the retired Army lieutenant general. “I was really proud of the fact that the Trump administration imposed very high costs on Putin and … the oligarchs around him.”

Reaction on twitter…