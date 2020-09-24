https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/meathead-unhinged-lefty-actor-rob-reiner-accuses-trump-murdering-americans/

When it comes to people on the left having meltdowns over politics, few can match the craziness of Hollywood.

Yet even in that category, Rob Reiner stands out as unhinged.

In a recent series of tweets, Reiner accused President Trump of murder and worse.

Breitbart reports:

Rob Reiner Claims Justice Coming for Trump: ‘In 42 Days We Will Arrest the Killer’ Filmmaker Rob Reiner is promising that law enforcement will apprehend President Donald Trump following election day, saying that “in 42 days we will arrest the killer.” Reiner made the outlandish prognostication Tuesday in a tweet in which he also accused the commander in chief of “essentially” shooting and killing hundreds of thousands of Americans. “Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer,” Reiner tweeted.

Check out his tweets below. These are the ramblings of someone with a mental problem.

Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 22, 2020

The President of the United States is a premeditated murderer. And the media that covers his disinformation is an accomplice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 17, 2020

There’s no other way to put this: The President of the United States is committing premeditated murder. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 15, 2020

The President has been consciously killing Americans for eight months.. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 14, 2020

This guy needs to be medicated.

What is he going to do if Trump wins reelection?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

