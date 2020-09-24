https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/us-attorneys-office-says-fbi-discovered-discarded-military-ballots-cast

Federal investigators have discovered discarded military mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, all of which were made out in favor of President Trump, a U.S. attorney said Thursday.

David Freed, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said in a press release that “a small number of military ballots” were discovered discarded in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

“Since Monday, FBI personnel working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and recovered and reviewed certain physical evidence,” Freed said. “At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded. Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time.”

“Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot,” he continued. “All nine ballots were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump.”

Freed said that Luzerne County election officials have cooperated with the investigation. His office “expect[s] later today to share our up to date findings with officials in Luzerne County,” he added.

“It is the vital duty of government to ensure that every properly cast vote is counted,” Freed said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

