https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mollie-hemingway-breaking-fbi-agents-and-coup-plotters-took-out-personal-liability-insurance-after-trump-won/

Breaking — ‘Texts revealed by DOJ show FBI agents so horrified by bureau’s actions to take down Trump, that they bought liability insurance to protect themselves from lawsuits.’

‘Trump Was Right’: Explosive New FBI Texts Detail Internal Furor Over Handling Of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation — Newly disclosed internal FBI notes & text messages detail the extent of the FBI’s desire to take down Trump & his associates at any cost.https://t.co/KsHId8YJVD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

BREAKING: Texts revealed by DOJ show FBI agents so horrified by bureau’s actions to take down Trump, that they bought liability insurance to protect themselves from lawsuits. — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 24, 2020

THE FEDERALIST

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents tasked by fired former Director James Comey to take down Donald Trump during and after the 2016 election were so concerned about the agency’s potentially illegal behavior that they purchased liability insurance to protect themselves less than two weeks before Trump was inaugurated president, previously hidden FBI text messages show.

The explosive new communications and internal FBI notes were disclosed in federal court filings today from Sidney Powell, the attorney who heads Michael Flynn’s legal defense team.

“We all went and purchased professional liability insurance,” one agent texted on Jan. 10, 2017, the same day CNN leaked details that then-President-elect Trump had been briefed by Comey about the bogus Christopher Steele dossier. That briefing of Trump was used as a pretext to legitimize the debunked dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign and compiled by a foreign intelligence officer who was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

“Holy crap,” an agent responded. “All the analysts too?”

“Yep,” the first agent said. “All the folks at the Agency as well.”

“Can I ask who are the most likely litigators?” an agent responded. “As far as potentially suing y’all?”

“Haha, who knows….I think the concern when we got it was that there was a big leak at DOJ and the NYT among others was going to do a piece,” the first agent said.

While the names of the agents responsible for the texts are redacted, the legal filing from Powell, quoting communications from the Department of Justice (DOJ), states that the latest document production included handwritten notes and texts from Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, and FBI analysts who worked on the FBI’s investigation of Flynn.

Agents also said they were worried about how a new attorney general might view the actions taken against Trump during the investigation. Shortly after then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed to be Trump’s new attorney general, congressional Democrats, media, and Obama holdovers within DOJ immediately moved to force Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing the department’s investigations against Trump.

“The new AG might have some questions….then yada yada yada…we all get screwed,” one agent wrote.

The FBI agents also discussed how the investigation’s leadership was consumed with conspiracy theories rather than evidence.

“I’m telling ya man, if this thing ever gets FOIA’d, there are going to be some tough questions asked,” one agent wrote. “And a great deal of those will be related to Brian having a scope way outside the boundaries of logic.]”

“[REDACTED] is one of the worst offenders of the rabbit holes and conspiracy theories,” an agent texted. “This guy traveled with that guy, who put down 3rd guy as his visa sponsor. 3rd guy lives near a navy base, therefore…[.]”

Continue reading at the Federalist…

Check out this text…

🚨 NEW Flynn docs 11/8/16: “So glad they’re closing Razor” 12/5/16: Disagreement with getting Flynn financials. “We didn’t find anything…” 12/5/16: “This [investigation] is a nightmare” 1/5/17: After Obama WH meeting – Razor is going to stay open. Thread. pic.twitter.com/0s2FrR6w7M — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 24, 2020

