Former US Senate candidate Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of Email, accused Massachusetts officials of illegally destroying over 1 million ballots in a US Senate primary race.

This is election fraud. In fact a Massachusetts Elections Attorney confirmed to Dr. Shiva that ballot images, used for counting votes, that must be saved by FEDERAL LAW for 22 months are nowhere to be found.

Via Dr. Shiva.

