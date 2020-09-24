https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/election-fraud-democrat-officials-massachusetts-destroy-1-million-ballots-senate-primary/

Former US Senate candidate Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of Email, accused Massachusetts officials of illegally destroying over 1 million ballots in a US Senate primary race.

This is election fraud. In fact a Massachusetts Elections Attorney confirmed to Dr. Shiva that ballot images, used for counting votes, that must be saved by FEDERAL LAW for 22 months are nowhere to be found.

Via Dr. Shiva.

“[A]ppropriate state or local authority MUST PRESERVE ALL RECORDS to detection & prosecution of election crimes for 22-month federal retention period, if records were generated in connection w election that was held in whole or in part to select federal candidates.”

-USC Title 42 — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) September 24, 2020

