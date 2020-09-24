http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FZoxFrWkAa8/more-in-kind-contributions-to-the-trump-campaign.php

Last night in St. Petersburg, Florida, BLM/Antifa thugs harassed people who were eating in local restaurants. This video shows just one such scene:

The people who do this are deeply contemptible, and it is only a matter of time before normal citizens lose patience with them and things turn ugly. No wonder President Trump is pulling ahead in Florida!

