A rioter in Seattle laid down in the middle of the road in an attempt to slow down police officers who were moving in on bikes.

Unfortunately for the rioter, his harebrained scheme did not go as well as he likely hoped it would.

Either unaware of the moron laying in the road, or just unbothered, one officer walked his bike directly over the person’s head.

They ran this fool over with their bike, I thought he was dead but I guess not. This was the coolest thing SPD has ever done #Seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/ARGOKafRWC — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020

Seattle Police took some serious abuse from the violent rioters on Wednesday evening, the same night that two police officers were shot in Louisville during a riot over a grand jury’s decision not to indict officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot during a knock and announce drug raid during which her boyfriend shot at police.

For example, a Seattle Police officer was struck with a baseball bat by a Black Lives Matter militant after having a barrage of projectiles thrown at him.

The attack was caught on camera by Seattle Collegian reporter Alexa Villatoro.

Here’s a shorter and more prompt clip when SPD officer falls and someone hits his head with a bat #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/svra1crZ9Y — Alexa Villatoro (@okrrrralexa) September 24, 2020

In the shocking footage, an officer is seen falling from his bike as rioters begin throwing objects at him. It is not entirely clear if the rioters made him fall or if it was an accident.

As he is collecting himself, and dodging items like a traffic cone that were being thrown at him by the militants taunting him, a masked militant in black bloc attire comes up and hits him in the head with a baseball bat at full force.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown. It is also unknown, at this time, if the attacker has been arrested. The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the story unfolds.

