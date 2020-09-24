https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-under-fire-for

MSNBC recently interviewed a 10-year-old girl on the legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 following several bouts with cancer.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday report from Newsbusters, MSNBC’s Geoff Bennett took to the streets of Washington, D.C., where he encountered a family with two young children.

Bennett, who was outside the Supreme Court, spoke to the many mourners gathered to pay their respects to the late justice.

Speaking to the child’s mother, Bennett asked, “Why was it so important for you to be here, to bring your kids, and to participate in this?”

The woman, identified as parent Meredith Becker, responded, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an absolute living legend. She did so much in her time here on this earth. And I thought it was only responsible as a parent to be respectful and pay respect to her for all of the amenities that she has allowed us, particularly as women, particularly as Jewish women, and also men, too, have afforded us opportunities in fights that we will never know from.”

What did the kids say?

Bennett then turned to Meredith’s children, 13-year-old Sam and 10-year-old Alana.

Bennett asked Sam, “What does [Ginsburg’s] passing mean to you, what is her legacy as you see it?”

The 13-year-old responded, “So first off, it’s really, really sad that she had to go, especially right before the election. She’s done so many great things for this country with equal rights and all. So just really, it’s tragic altogether.”

Bennett then turned to Alana, and asked her how she felt about the passing of the longtime justice.

The 10-year-old responded, “This is going to be the beginning of an absolute nightmare because she is no longer here to help the world.”

He concluded, “Thank you, thanks to your mom and your brother for your time this morning. … These are perspectives that we’ve been hearing all morning as we’ve talked to people paying tribute to the late justice as a trailblazer, an icon, a defender of human rights, women’s rights, and a defender of liberal ideals, a protector of progressive policies.”

