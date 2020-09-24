http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mAD4zETNtiI/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday signaled that she will not attempt to impeach President Donald Trump a second time as part of an effort to block his imminent Supreme Court nomination.

“I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point, we have 40 days until the election,” Pelosi told reporters when asked if she will bring forth a censure resolution or try to impeach the president for a second time. “It’s no use orchestrating one thing or another when what really matters in terms of the peaceful transfer of power is that people vote.”

In a Sunday interview with ABC News’ This Week, Pelosi did not rule out bringing impeachment charges against President Trump, hinting, “we have arrows in our quiver.”

“We have our options,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made. Right now, our main goal — and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be to protect the integrity of the election — that we protect the American people from the coronavirus.”

In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned that he will introduce a motion to oust the speaker if she launches a second impeachment inquiry.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being Speaker. She may think she has a quiver — we do too,” McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

This week, President Trump said he will likely announce his nominee on Saturday.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over,” the president told Fox News.

