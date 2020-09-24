https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-white-house-bible-study-to-be-announced-during-saturdays-prayer-marches-on-the-national-mall_3513433.html

An announcement is expected during Saturday’s prayer marches on the National Mall that top White House figures are attending a newly launched weekly Bible Study hosted by a former NBA star-turned Christian missionary to government.

The group of six “high-ranking Trump administration officials” met for the first-time last week, Capitol Ministries Founder and President Ralph Drollinger told The Epoch Times Thursday.

Drollinger is among the scheduled speakers for Saturday’s The Return, billed by organizers as a day of “prayer and repentance in the nation’s capital on the National Mall.”

Rev. Kevin Jissip of the Global Strategic Alliance and Jonathan Cahn, a pastor and former Rabbi, are co-chairmen of The Return, which includes on its board of directors Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King, MyPillow President Mike Lindell, Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Rev. Billy Graham, and Dr. James Dobson.

Also on Saturday, Rev. Franklin Graham, will be leading Christians coming to the nation’s capital from across the nation to pray for the country on a prayer walk starting at the Lincoln Memorial and ending at the U.S. Capitol. Graham is the son of Billy Graham and the founder of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian international humanitarian aid organization.

“As a Christian, being grounded in the Bible is critical to being a faithful witness in the public square, and these studies with like-minded officials work to edify and encourage us in our work,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought told The Epoch Times Thursday.

A spokesman for Vought declined to provide names of other participants, but Drollinger said he expects the group to grow as “many more are planning to come.”

President Donald Trump was not present at the first meeting but is supportive of it, Drollinger said.

The new White House group is the second planted by Capitol Ministries in the Trump administration. A group of Trump cabinet officials—including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, then-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and Vice President Mike Pence — has been meeting weekly for several years for the study sessions led by Drollinger.

Carson is quoted in the group’s 2019 Annual Report saying, “having enough perspective to realize that people who disagree with you are not automatically your enemies and learning how to treat each other and the constituents of this nation with respect will go a long way toward healing our nation. The work of Capitol Ministries is interwoven into those goals.”

The Trump cabinet study prompted a New York Times Magazine writer to describe it as “perhaps the most influential small-group Bible study in the world.”

Capitol Ministries has been hosting similar weekly study groups among members of the House of Representatives since 2010 and among senators since 2015.

“Getting together with my Senate colleagues for Bible study is a highlight of my week. It’s a time where we can shut out all the partisan noise and focus on what matters most, our faith,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said in the group’s most recent annual report.

“This important ministry helps creates an environment where we can come together to build unity over divisiveness and reminds us to seek and maintain harmony within our families, friendships, communities, and nation,” Ernst said.

Capitol Ministries has also established similar study groups in 43 state capitols in the U.S. and in 24 foreign capitals overseas. The group is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) educational foundation that accepts no government funding.

“Government leaders attend the Capitol Ministries Bible studies on their own time. All costs of the studies are paid for by Capitol Ministries, no tax dollars are spent,” according to the background memo.

Drollinger is no stranger to controversy, thanks to a 2018 New York Times oped that sought, inaccurately, to paint him and other evangelicals who gathered at the then-recently opened Museum of the Bible as “Christian Nationalists” intent on establishing a theocracy.

The seven-feet-two-inches tall Drollinger played on two UCLA national championship teams coached by John Wooden, then was drafted by three NBA teams.

But he delayed going into the NBA in order to play for three seasons on the Athletes in Action team sponsored by Campus Crusade for Christ. He later became the first player signed by the Dallas Mavericks as an NBA expansion team.

