https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/notice-joe-bidens-severe-mental-decline-in-just-9-months-dont-ask-him-about-hunter/
This short hit from last December was making the rounds again today. Notice how much Biden has deteriorated mentally and verbally in just 9 months. I don’t see how he can keep it hidden next Tuesday at the first debate.
.@JoeBiden snapped today at another reporter, pointing his finger and instructing him not to ask about Hunter Biden but instead Trump pic.twitter.com/PyVo1kezk9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2019