BREAKING: Parts of the Clinton Foundation investigation have been assumed by U.S. Attorney John Durham as part of his review into the origins of the Russia probe.

DOJ Investigating How FBI Handled Allegations of Clinton Foundation Corruption

John Durham has reportedly expanded the scope of his investigation to look into past allegations of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation. The Dept of Justice is investigating how the FBI dealt with claims of political corruption.

The New York Times reports that Durham “has sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation into allegations of corruption at the Clinton Foundation.”

“Though the suspected crimes themselves are not comparable — Mr. Durham’s efforts suggest the scope of his review is broader than previously known.”

In August, Lindsey Graham, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated:

There was a clear double standard by the Department of Justice and FBI when it came to the Trump and Clinton campaigns in 2016. … the Bureau, as it is supposed to do, required that Hillary Clinton be defensively briefed about the matter so she could engage in corrective action. When it came to the Trump campaign, there were four counterintelligence investigations opened against Trump campaign associates. Not one time was President Trump defensively briefed about the FBI’s concerns.

