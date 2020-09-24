https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/officer-tatum-i-guess-crime-pays-for-breonna-taylor/

I hear the complaint that the police are using the wrong tactics sometimes, it takes training and research and funding to change tactics. Maybe yeah, make them social workers at 95k a year instead of police at 42k.

It’s gonna be the same sidewalk sihtters, muggers, rapers, knifers, pedos, drug dealers, extortionists and take the same fkn tazers and zip ties no matter how much unicorn sperm ice cream you have in your Freezer.

I have no doubt that the guy they were after was dangerous AF but I gotta say, if somebody busts down my door I’m gonna hit back with everything I have.

Why can’t they take the time to take him down somewhere that he’s more vulnerable and be sure?

Because they’ve always been underfunded.

