A video is going viral showing Alecia Kitts, a mom from Marietta, Ohio, getting tased and arrested by an officer from the Logan Police Department after she refused to wear a mask while watching her son’s 8th-grade football game:

An Ohio woman was reportedly tased and arrested during a showdown with a cop over for not wearing a mask at an 8th grade football game: https://t.co/Y8UOjjB3Dw — OutKick (@Outkick) September 24, 2020

According to reports, the officer’s taser also shocked a child after the current traveled through the metal bleachers:

The current from the taser was so strong that it traveled through the bleachers and zapped a child sitting nearby.https://t.co/ccNuBv6a6M — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) September 24, 2020

Watch:

This is Gov. @MikeDeWine’s “new normal”. This young lady was tased & arrested at a high school sporting event in Logan, Ohio for refusing to wear a mask. Governor, this is why you and Lt. Gov. @JonHusted were booed at the Trump rally in Vandalia. We want you GONE! pic.twitter.com/XLmFbqmzMk — Ohio Patriot News Network (@ohiopnn) September 24, 2020

A report in the Marietta Times says fans were warned throughout the game to wear their masks:

“This rule has been in effect since we were told we could play,” said Schultheiss. “Everyone that came through ticketing tonight was reminded, we had regular announcements over the PA reminding you that mouths and noses needed to be covered and we had signs at the bathrooms.”

Kitts has reportedly been charged with criminal trespass:

Update: The Logan, Ohio police department issued a release stating the woman was arrested for criminal trespass. Alecia Kitts told the cop she has asthma and wasn’t going to wear the mask: https://t.co/Y8UOjjB3Dw — OutKick (@Outkick) September 24, 2020

