https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/only-about-100-us-children-teens-have-died-result-coronavirus-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new report shows that only about 100 children and teens in the U.S. have died as a result of the coronavirus, with the country’s virus-related death toll now exceeding 200,000.

The findings are included in an American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association report released Sept. 10.

The report also found that children represented just 10% of the 549,432 confirmed U.S. cases.

New Jersey and New York City reported that children accounted for 3.5% or less of their cases, the report also found.

In comparison, children are much more likely to die from a homicide, drowning or even fires or burns, according to government data compiled by The Washington Post.

