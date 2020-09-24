https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/outrageous-richard-grenell-puts-gayle-king-on-blast-for-conveniently-leaving-key-point-out-of-her-peaceful-protest-report/

Richard Grenell called Gayle King and CBS This Morning OUT for her reporting on the ‘peaceful protests’ that resulted in two cops being shot.

A protest isn’t peaceful when cops are getting shot.

This ain’t rocket science, Gayle.

Richard tweeted about it in great detail …

He seems almost surprised.

Almost.

Heh.

Because that goes against the narrative, Ric.

We would refer him to his earlier tweet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks to Ric for watching that so we didn’t have to.

Look at those peaceful protesters doing peaceful protesting stuff.

Super peaceful.

So precocious.

Because ORANGE MAN BAAAAD.

Duh.

***

