(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday bashed Catholic supporters of President Trump ahead of his appearance at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

Speaking at an event hosted by the liberal nun activist Sister Simone Campbell, Pelosi expressed “dismay” that the NCPB invited Trump to deliver the keynote address at its annual event.

“What would Christ do? We always say that,” Pelosi said. “Well, there’s a big difference between what Christ would do and what they’re honoring this morning.”

