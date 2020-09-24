https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/pelosi-says-president-trump-trying-constitution-united-states-swallow-clorox-video/

80-year-old Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said President Trump is “trying to have the Constitution of the United States swallow Clorox.”

House Speaker Pelosi made this bizarre claim shortly have she once again asserted that Trump told Americans to drink bleach to kill the Coronavirus.

We need term limits.

Pelosi also backed off and said impeaching President Trump a second time “isn’t worth the trouble at this point.”

WATCH:

Pelosi has lost her mind. pic.twitter.com/uMjurxz09p — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 24, 2020

Pelosi is not well.

She short-circuited on Sunday during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Pelosi suffered from a bizarre (medical?) episode.

Out of the blue, Pelosi responded to Stephanopoulos with, “Good morning — Sunday morning.”

