MALARKEY! Biden Claims Trump Telling Americans to ‘Inject Clorox Into Your Blood’ to Cure Coronavirus

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.20.20

Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled presidential campaign Tuesday night; bizarrely suggesting Donald Trump is telling people to “inject Clorox into your blood” to help cure the Coronavirus.

“Trump announced that he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine, I’m sure you saw the news. There’s growing evidence it has dangerous side effects. How do you feel about the President modeling risky medical behavior?” asked one reporter.

Joe Biden just compared President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been prescribed to people for 65 years by doctors, to injecting himself with Clorox. pic.twitter.com/EaLbQwlZP5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

“It’s like saying, maybe if you injected Clorox into your blood maybe it will cure you. Come on man, what is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?” asked Biden.

Watch Biden’s strange comments above.