MALARKEY! Biden Claims Trump Telling Americans to ‘Inject Clorox Into Your Blood’ to Cure Coronavirus
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.20.20
Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled presidential campaign Tuesday night; bizarrely suggesting Donald Trump is telling people to “inject Clorox into your blood” to help cure the Coronavirus.
“Trump announced that he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine, I’m sure you saw the news. There’s growing evidence it has dangerous side effects. How do you feel about the President modeling risky medical behavior?” asked one reporter.
Joe Biden just compared President Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been prescribed to people for 65 years by doctors, to injecting himself with Clorox. pic.twitter.com/EaLbQwlZP5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020
“It’s like saying, maybe if you injected Clorox into your blood maybe it will cure you. Come on man, what is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?” asked Biden.
Watch Biden’s strange comments above.
BIDEN: It’s Hard to ‘Go Through the 20th CENTURY With Just 12 Years of Education!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.20.20
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden’s gaffe-filled virtual campaign continued this week, with the party’s presumptive nominee saying it’s hard to make it “through the 20th century” with “just 12 years of education.”
“The idea that you go through the 20th century with just 12 years of education… ummm… 21st century,” said the former Vice President.
Joe Biden doesn’t know what century it is yet AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/TJrvpELFlt
— Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) May 20, 2020
Biden made a similar gaffe just hours before.
