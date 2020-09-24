https://thepostmillennial.com/americans-call-for-the-firing-of-fbi-director-christopher-wray-after-he-downplays-antifa-violence

FBI director Christopher Wray, who downplayed Antifa violence and their organizational ability, is nowhere to be seen in the wake of massive civil unrest that saw two officers shot in Louisville last night. This led many on social media to call for the termination of Wray from his FBI post.

Where is Christopher Wray right now? What is the FBI even doing? Two police officers shot. They have no clue. Another Vegas, another Pulse Nightclub, the FBI can’t do anything other than harass and spy on Trump supporters. F*ck this shitty ass organization to Hell! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 24, 2020

Wray said earlier this month that the recent violence during protests and riots “does not appear to be organized or attributed to one particular group or even movement.”

“Antifa is a real thing. It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement, or an ideology may be one way of thinking of it,” Wray went on to say.

This prompted Rep. Dan Crenshaw to fire back by accusing Wray of downplaying the violence by reducing it to an ideology.

Last night in Louisville, Antifa militants could be seen unloading riot gear, in the form of shields and banners to march behind, from a U-Haul rental truck. An ideology cannot pay for a truck or riot gear. An organization can; members of a movement can.

To state the obvious, this is why recent FBI inferences about there being no organization to these riots is impossible to believe. https://t.co/s45ZAlqBoF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2020

It was only two days ago that Louisville’s officials and law enforcement put the city into a state of emergency and imposed curfews. Yet it was only within minutes of the announcement that the three officers who were involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death in March would not face charges that the city erupted in protests that quickly turned to violence and property destruction.

This point was also made by OAN’s Jack Posobiec: “You had 48 hours to prepare for this. [Wray] is not doing his job. … This is your job, Chris Wray. This is your job and you failed.”

Fire Chris Wray https://t.co/WePIdyPhh9 — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2020

Despite the foreknowledge of the FBI and elected officials in Kentucky, the organized group of Antifa militants were able to wreck havoc on that city as if there was absolutely no warning.

Earlier this year, Rep. Jerrold Nadler denied the existence of Antifa, as did Sen. Mazie Hirono. Despite evidence presented by The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large Andy Ngo, as well as others, elected officials, and the director of the FBI, choose to believe that Antifa is not an organized, funded operation.

When speaking to Congress recently, Wray spent more time talking about the bogeyman of foreign interference instead of addressing the American cities being burned down by anarchist militants. “best defense against malign foreign influence of disinformation” is an informed electorate. He said that people should get their information from a variety of news sources, and use their own powers of critical thinking in making up their own minds. Yet, Wray has proven himself to be partisan, incapable of critical thinking, and entirely political in his approach.

Wray is now also under fire for not adequately dealing with the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s recently revealed activities.

It’s no wonder #FireWray has been trending on Twitter.

#Burisma NEW: Letter obtained @CBSNews from @Jim_Jordan asks FBI Director Wray whether bureau is investigating allegations against Hunter Biden in Senate report @SenRonJohnson + @ChuckGrassley “..they had asked the FBI about its actions…but have received no answer from you.” pic.twitter.com/EdJkuxDVth — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

