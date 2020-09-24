http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aLqeiLAQ7sE/

The political arm of abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood has launched an ad titled “Legacy” that targets voters in several battleground states and attempts to portray President Trump as replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “against her dying wish.”

Her last wish was to protect our rights. Take action for her legacy — and for the people’s seat — on SCOTUS. Vote. https://t.co/pG4qNo1Bhe #AllRise pic.twitter.com/ILNl0f131O — Planned Parenthood Action – Text WeDecide to 22422 (@PPact) September 24, 2020

Planned Parenthood Votes said in a press release Tuesday its new “six- figure” ad buy is “laying out what is at stake if Donald Trump is allowed to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat with a nominee hostile to reproductive freedom, civil rights, democracy, and health care, continuing his takeover of the federal judiciary.”

In its press release, Planned Parenthood Votes admitted why the abortion industry is anxious to stop the dismantling of Obamacare (Affordable Care Act), referring to Barack Obama’s signature legislation as “the biggest advance for sexual and reproductive health in a generation.”

“Donald Trump cannot be allowed to remain in the White House and take an axe to Ginsburg’s legacy,” the organization said.

.@PPact members are ready to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — for our health, for our rights, for our futures. For everything Ruth fought for. Join me and @HillaryClinton tomorrow to talk about how! RSVP: https://t.co/cq3goM3YJy #WeDecide2020 #WomenForBiden https://t.co/oUIFa7INxo — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) September 23, 2020

The ads are running first in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and Michigan on digital platforms.

“If we are to protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy, our health, and our rights, we must kick Donald Trump out of office and take back the Senate,” said Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, in a statement, adding:

Seventeen abortion-related cases are one step away from the Supreme Court … President Trump has proudly committed to nominating Supreme Court justices that are committed to overturning Roe v. Wade. If Trump succeeds in filling this seat, his pick could be the deciding vote on civil rights, environmental protections, and access to health care, including abortion.

“No one will feel these consequences more harshly than Black and Brown people,” Lawson continued, though Planned Parenthood has been condemned for defending its eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger, and its placement of abortion clinics in the heart of black communities.

The new @PPFA prez @alexismcgill‘s recent OpEd in the @WSJ, “In Defense of Margaret Sanger on Eugenics”, is as honest as Rachel Dolezal is black. https://t.co/FDZ1iy3VkQ pic.twitter.com/i7aZFtSsNU — Radiance Foundation (@lifehaspurpose) September 20, 2019

