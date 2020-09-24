https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-battleground-state-registered-voters/2020/09/24/id/988652

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has increased his advantage in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, leading President Donald Trump by almost double-digits in a poll released Thursday.

The Franklin & Marshall College Poll found that just under half of registered voters in the state would support Biden if the election were held today.

49% support Biden.

40% support Trump.

48% of likely voters back Biden.

42% of likely voters support Trump.

The same poll conducted in August found that 42% of registered voters supported Trump, while 49% backed Biden.

The poll notes that “Registered voters in the state continue to give President Trump the advantage over Mr. Biden on his ability handle economic matters, but Mr. Biden holds an advantage over the President on the other characteristics tested, most notably on issues in dealing with the coronavirus and on personal attributes such as character and honesty.”

48% said Biden would do a better job of keeping communities safe.

43% said the same of Trump.

53% said Biden would be a better commander in chief of the military.

41% chose Trump on the military.

50% said Biden had the best coronavirus response plan.

31% said Trump had the best plan.

48% said Trump is better on the economy.

46% chose Biden on the economy.

The Franklin & Marshall College Poll surveyed 625 registered voters in Pennsylvania from Sept. 14-20, 2020 and had a margin of error of +/- 6.5 percentage points.

