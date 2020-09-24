https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-china-newyork/2020/09/24/id/988680

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday told the New York Post China is using its consulate in New York as a spy hub.

“They’re engaged in activities where they’re crossing the line from normal diplomacy to the kinds of things that would be more akin to what spies are doing,” Pompeo told the news outlet Wednesday night on a flight back from Wisconsin where he gave a speech before the state Senate urging the U.S. to beware of China’s “sinister” attempts at engagement in state and local elections.

Pompeo’s comments come three days after federal prosecutors charged a New York City police officer with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China since 2018. The man, Baimadajie Angwang, served as an intelligence asset to officials stationed at the Chinese consulate in New York.

The U.S. government in July also shut down the Chinese consulate in Houston, citing unspecified “massive illegal spying and influence operations.”

“We closed it because they’re engaged in espionage and that is a legal term. It’s not just a spy novel term. It is a very data-driven, analytic, fact-based analysis that says, ‘No, this is espionage, it’s unlawful, and therefore, we’re going to send you back,’” he told the Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

