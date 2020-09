https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portland-democrats-escalate-to-firebombs/

John Colorado, because the PPD and many other as well helped create their own nightmares by standing down ! Now they have no idea what to do ? So do I feel sorry for them at all ? And is any job worth what they have been part of ?

Like all union morons they wiil really be distraught when they realize their beloved pensioins will NOT be availble and they were sucked in for nohting at all like the morons they are !

Share this: Twitter

Facebook