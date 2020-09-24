https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-rioters-throw-appears-massive-molotov-police-just-hours-two-cops-shot-louisville-videos/

Portland rioters threw what appeared to be a massive Molotov Cocktail or firebomb at police, just hours after two officers were shot during the riot in Louisville.

The large explosion seems to have sent reporters, rioters, and police running.

Prior to that explosion, the violent rioters were launching large fireworks at officers.

Two police officers are currently hospitalized in Louisville after being shot during the riot over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Apparently, the militant leftists didn’t think that was enough violence and terror for one night.

