https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-rioters-throw-appears-massive-molotov-police-just-hours-two-cops-shot-louisville-videos/

Portland rioters threw what appeared to be a massive Molotov Cocktail or firebomb at police, just hours after two officers were shot during the riot in Louisville.

The large explosion seems to have sent reporters, rioters, and police running.

Rioters in Portland just threw a Molotov cocktail at police. Wow pic.twitter.com/gT1nKVSFFX — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 24, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: ‘At Least 10 Shots’ Reportedly Fired at Police By Louisville Black Lives Matter Rioters — UPDATE… At Least Two Officers Shot (VIDEOS)

What the fuck did they just throw at police? Mega molotov?? #Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/AzXJOzDj26 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020

Police Officers are now getting hit with Molotov Cocktails pic.twitter.com/wNfNf4X1UE — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020

Prior to that explosion, the violent rioters were launching large fireworks at officers.

Two police officers are currently hospitalized in Louisville after being shot during the riot over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Apparently, the militant leftists didn’t think that was enough violence and terror for one night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

