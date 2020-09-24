https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/portland-rioters-throw-appears-massive-molotov-police-just-hours-two-cops-shot-louisville-videos/
Portland rioters threw what appeared to be a massive Molotov Cocktail or firebomb at police, just hours after two officers were shot during the riot in Louisville.
The large explosion seems to have sent reporters, rioters, and police running.
Advertisement – story continues below
Rioters in Portland just threw a Molotov cocktail at police. Wow pic.twitter.com/gT1nKVSFFX
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 24, 2020
TRENDING: BREAKING: ‘At Least 10 Shots’ Reportedly Fired at Police By Louisville Black Lives Matter Rioters — UPDATE… At Least Two Officers Shot (VIDEOS)
What the fuck did they just throw at police? Mega molotov?? #Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/AzXJOzDj26
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Police Officers are now getting hit with Molotov Cocktails pic.twitter.com/wNfNf4X1UE
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020
Prior to that explosion, the violent rioters were launching large fireworks at officers.
#Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/185V5hbh5R
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Two police officers are currently hospitalized in Louisville after being shot during the riot over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Apparently, the militant leftists didn’t think that was enough violence and terror for one night.