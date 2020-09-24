https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/scott-air-force-base-temporary-lockdown-lifted-after-warning-of-armed-and-dangerous-veteran/

An Air Force veteran with prior convictions was arrested at Scott Air Force Base after a local police department alerted officials Wednesday afternoon that he could be armed and dangerous.

Shannon Moorehead, of the 375th Air Mobility Command public affairs office, said the base was locked down temporarily as a precaution.

Scott security was notified by the Velda City Police Department in St. Louis about 2:30 p.m. concerned that the man could be carrying a weapon.

“The suspect was reportedly near a dorm area on the base and, for security reasons, a temporary lock down was initiated, “ Moorehead said. “Security forces located and apprehended the suspect without incident.”

The man, who was not named, was turned over to a local police department, Moorehead said. The lockdown was lifted at 3:30 p.m., he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

