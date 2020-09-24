https://thehill.com/homenews/news/518107-postmaster-general-says-postal-service-cant-return-mail-sorting-machines

Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoyHillicon Valley: Murky TikTok deal raises questions about China’s role | Twitter investigating automated image previews over apparent algorithmic bias | House approves bill making hacking federal voting systems a crime Judge orders Postal Service treat election mail as priority The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – White House moves closer to Pelosi on virus relief bill MORE said U.S. Postal Service mail-sorting machines dismantled earlier this year would not be put back together, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Judge Stanley Bastian of Yakima, Wash., issued a nationwide injunction last week to temporarily halt changes to Postal Service policies that have resulted in mail delivery delays across the country.

DeJoy and the Postal Service said Wednesday in a filing to be considered by the judge that the injunction should be amended to acknowledge the machines cannot be put back together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postmaster general stated that the old machines were stripped for parts to improve or repair other sorting machines.

“It is therefore not possible to return such machines to service,” the filing read.

Bastian has yet to rule on DeJoy’s filing, according to Bloomberg.

The injunction made by Bastian last week came after the postmaster general announced sweeping changes to the Postal Service in July, sparking outrage from critics and Democrats who argued the changes were meant to undermine the upcoming presidential election and aid President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE.

The changes DeJoy put forth included personnel changes, the removal of blue mailboxes, mail processing machines and changes to over time pay. At the time, DeJoy said that the changes would be made to cut costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has repeatedly said that an increase in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic in the Nov. 3 election will lead to massive voter fraud. However, there has been no evidence in the past to suggest that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud.

FBI Director Christopher Wray backed the efficacy of the voting process Thursday, saying, “We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

A second nationwide injunction was issued against the Postal Service this week by voters in a Manhattan federal court. Another group of states is also seeking a third injunction on DeJoy’s Postal Service alterations in a Pennsylvania federal court, according to Bloomberg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

