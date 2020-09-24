https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/prayers-up-dan-bongino-announces-he-is-beginning-treatment-for-a-tumor-on-his-neck/

Oh no.

Twitchy regular Dan Bongino announced on his podcast on Wednesday that he is beginning treatment for a large 7 cm tumor on his neck that is near his vocal cords and carotid artery. He only had the MRI yesterday and does not know yet if it’s malignant or not:

Prayers up!

