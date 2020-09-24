https://www.redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/09/24/watch-trumps-new-covid-explain-covid-science-to-room-of-people-who-majored-in-journalism-at-breifing/

Scott Atlas, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to watch a physicist try to explain quantum mechanics to a room full of delinquent kindergartners, we finally have a pretty good idea.

Most of our readers probably already know that Trump appointed Dr. Scott Atlas of Stanford University’s prestigious Hoover Institution to his COVID-19 task force last month.

As I noted when the good news broke:

Dr. Atlas is one of the thousands of medical experts the Democrats and their media enablers don’t want you to know about who’ve been trying to put the breaks on the suicidal, anti-science response to COVID-19 they’ve conned us into following.

Way back in April, Dr. Atlas tried to save America from the deadly quack medicine we were convinced to guzzle down like a junkie who’s stumbled on a gallon jug of cough syrup in an op-ed titled:

The Data Is in — Stop the Panic and End the Total Isolation.

He explained five facts that were already apparent a month after lockdowns started and some of which should have prevented anyone from ever even suggesting the heretofore unheard-of lunacy.

Fact 1 :The overwhelming :The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

Fact 2 : Protecting the older, at-risk population would have been sufficient to prevent hospital : Protecting the older, at-risk population would have been sufficient to prevent hospital overcrowding , (which it turns out was never a danger anyway).

Fact 3 : Total isolation policies, if effective, : Total isolation policies, if effective, PREVENT vital herd immunity and, hence, only PROLONG the problem.

Fact 4 : People are : People are dying because medical care for other ailments was shut down due to hypothetical COVID-19 fatality projections (that were produced by a guy with a history of massively inflated projections and, predictably, turned out to be total garbage ).

Fact 5 : We have a clearly defined population at risk who could’ve been better protected by adopting targeted : We have a clearly defined population at risk who could’ve been better protected by adopting targeted measures

In May, Dr. Atlas tried to get the word out that the useless untargeted measures inflicted on us instead are going to kill far more people than even the most exaggerated projections about the virus’s death toll used to con us into accepting them.

Dr. Scott Atlas says lock-down policy “is killing people” and “there’s no science whatsoever to”

-keep K-12 schools closed

-require kids wear masks & social distance

-close summer programs

He adds death/serious illness is nearly zero in people under 18. https://t.co/zglMKOv4a5 — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) May 25, 2020

But now that Dr. Atlas is an official member of Trump’s COVID-19 team, he gets to address the White House press directly. And the results yesterday were as predictable as they were welcome.

It started when NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Dr. Atlas about CDC director Robert Redfield’s testimony to Congress earlier in the day. Redfield had claimed that 90% of Americans still don’t have immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that’s supposed to cause the array of symptoms characterizing COVID-19.

Anyone paying attention to the data coming in these last couple months knew that Redfield had to be either so woefully misinformed or straight-up lying that he ought to have been fired and quite possibly indicted for perjury before the day was through.

And, Dr. Atlas was polite but pulled no punches letting the press know that Redfield’s testimony simply wasn’t true.

“I think that Dr. Redfield misstated something there. The immunity to the infection is not solely determined by the percent of people who have antibodies.” Scott Atlas smacks down @CDCDirector‘s testimony saying 90% of the country is still “susceptible” to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/LGgtDW1VLm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2020

Alexander’s response told you all you need to know about how worthless most of the corporate press is. He asked Dr. Atlas “Who are we to believe?”

In response, Dr. Atlas gave him a list of the research proving that, contrary to what Redfield had told congress, much more than 10 percent of Americans have immunity to COVID-19. He had to remind Alexander, that he could, you know, look up the data and figure out who was right.

But, though Alexander fancies himself a journalist, like most of his colleagues he’s really just a glorified gossip columnist. It simply never even occurred to him to look at the research himself and report anything deeper than what someone else has said about it.

Press: How do we know who’s telling the truth?

Dr. Atlas: Well, you could take a look at the research.

Press: Wait, what?!? — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) September 24, 2020

One problem Dr. Atlas pointed out is that what Redfield told Congress came from data which, in many cases, is over five months out of date:

The data he was talking about is [CDC] surveillance data which showed that roughly 9% of the country has antibodies. But when you look at the CDC data state by state, much of that data is old. Some of it goes back to March or April, before many of these states had the cases. That’s point number one.

But it’s point number two that’s the real kicker. Researchers have known since the middle of the last century that, besides antibody-producing B-cells, your body also has a second equally important defense against infections provided by T-cells.

In fact, the development of the vaccines the medical establishment will soon be pushing depends upon the existence of T-cells. Though, oddly enough, the idea that we need a vaccine at all depends upon pretending they don’t exist.

Vaccine scientists: “Antibodies against COVID-19 don’t last. We need a vaccine to induce T-cell immunity” Me: “Many people already have crossover T-cell immunity from common cold coronaviruses” Vaccine scientists: “T-cells have no effect on herd immunity” Me: “But…nevermind” — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) September 23, 2020

One function of T-cells is to stimulate B-cells to produce antibodies. But T-cells can also fight off a virus even if you’re body doesn’t have the ability to generate antibodies by directly attacking and killing infected cells.

As Dr. Atlas told the shocked members of the White House press corps, even if Redfield hadn’t been citing data from half a year ago:

Immunity to the infection is not solely determined by the percent of people who have antibodies. If you look at the research – and there’s been about 24 papers at least on the immunity from T-cells, a different type of immunity than antibodes. […]The reality is that according to the papers from Sweden, Singapore, and elsewhere, there is cross immunity highly likely from other infections and there is also T-cell immunity. And the combination of those make the antibodies a small fraction of the people that have immunity. So the answer is no, it is not 90% of people that are susceptible to infection.

Moreover, even if it turns out that immunity from antibodies fades quickly, crossover immunity from T-cells doesn’t. As I pointed out last month, T-cell immunity to coronaviruses has been shown to last as long as 17 years.

3/ While antibodies against COVID-19 may only last months, T cell immunity can remain protective for years. In a study of 23 people who survived SARS in 2003, every single one had memory T cells that recognized the SARS virus 17 years later. (Nature)https://t.co/4LCjGcj8u9 — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 10, 2020

T-cell immunity to the coronavirus that’s alleged to have caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 has also been shown to provide crossover immunity to COVID-19.

4/ Moreover, blood samples from all 23 individuals showed “robust cross-reactivity” against SARS-CoV-2. This can be called crossover immunity. Crossover immunity is not limited to just people who were infected with SARS years ago though. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 10, 2020

But the good news that Redfield is either criminally oblivious to or committed perjury about is even better.

As I pointed out last week in my exposé on how China was spreading propaganda to create an unjustified panic about COVID-19 from the very beginning, the reality is that the 2003 SARS outbreak wasn’t much of an outbreak. It only infected around 8000 people worldwide (and killed less than 800). That comes to only around 0.0001% of the world’s population infected.

So if we only had crossover T-cell immunity to COVID-19 from SARS-CoV-1, while scientifically interesting, it wouldn’t have much practical import.

But it turns out that common cold coronaviruses that pretty much everyone has had can also provide T-cell immunity to COVID-19. In fact, the research shows that around half of us were likely immune to COVID-19 even before the virus that’s supposed to cause it ever existed!

5/ In the same study, in 37 persons with no history of SARS or COVID-19 (negative serology and/or samples taken before COVID-19), over 50% had SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells. This is not surprising because there are at least 4 strains of coronaviruses that cause the “common cold”. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 10, 2020

7/ This finding was confirmed in yet another study published in Cell in June 2020 showing that 40-60% of unexposed individuals had T cell recognition of SARS-CoV-2. The authors hypothesized that crossover immunity came from “common cold” coronaviruses.https://t.co/v2boTH9xVa — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 10, 2020

Moreover, the fact that so many of us started out immune to COVID-19 has huge implications. If half of us turn out to have pre-existing immunity, the claim bandied about that we won’t achieve herd immunity till 2/3 have become infected turns out to be total garbage.

13/ Adding the 50% who already had T cell immunity from common cold viruses to the newly infected 10-20% equals about 60-70% immunity. Not coincidentally, 60-70% is the percentage epidemiologists project is necessary for herd immunity with a respiratory virus. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) August 10, 2020

The only bad news is that, even apart from how the discovery of widespread prior immunity to COVID-19 has been kept from us, it’s difficult to understand how Redfield and the rest of the medical bureaucrats who pushed us into lockdown couldn’t have known from the very beginning that there was a strong possibility that a lot of us would turn out to already be immune to COVID-19.

You see, the CDC had already claimed that pre-existing T-cell immunity didn’t exist for the virus that caused the Swine Flu outbreak in 2009 and was proven totally wrong.

During the 2009 H1N1 Swine Flu, it was thought that pre-existing T-cell immunity didn’t exist, but later it was discovered, which caused the WHO and CDC to update their messaging. With COVID T-cell immunity they did not update their messaging, but why? 🤔https://t.co/FS9dLfalVh — Daniel Levitt (@daniellevitt22) September 18, 2020

Moreover, just yesterday, Rand Paul had to remind another witness testifying before Congress about T-cell immunity. And this witness had demonstrated that he knew all about the subject just last month.

2/n Here is the video of the exchange between Rand Paul and Fauci yesterday. I transcribed Fauci’s comments verbatim on NYC and T-Cell immunity. https://t.co/U6uq4r1XVe — Alex Rodriguez (@therealarod1984) September 24, 2020

I’ve been saying for months now that it’s long past time someone investigated why the medical bureaucrats in charge of our response to COVID-19 have repeatedly spread information they had to know was false in order to push us into policies they had to know would do vastly more harm than good, regardless.

CDC director Redfield just did it again. And, unless he’s more uninformed than one would think possible, it looks like in the process he must have committed perjury.

Maybe someone in Congress or at the Department of Justice will finally start paying attention and seeing that these people are investigated and punished now that Dr. Atlas is there to point out what they’ve been doing.

It’s hard to imagine a more heinous crime than those charged with protecting our public health lying in order to push policies as deadly as they are unnecessary.

As I reported last week, it’s totally clear that China is ultimately behind creating a worldwide panic over a virus that’s less deadly than the seasonal flu. So it looks like the disinformation Redfield and the rest of the medical bureaucracy has spread, as bad as it already was, may literally amount to treason.

Someone needs to start investigating what they were up to and see that they’re duly punished now. We can’t survive very long if it turns out that the doctors in charge of keeping the nation safe from disease are trying to kill us.

For more on Dr. Atlas’s appointment to Trump’s COVID-19 task force, see:

Trump Taps Esteemed Anti-Fauci Stanford Doc for COVID Team – Huge Game Changer

For more on how China convinced the West that a harmless virus was deadly so they could further gaslight us into adopting a suicidal response that had never been suggested before in all of history and get rich selling us medical equipment along the way, see:

The ‘Whistleblower’ Who Told Tucker Carlson COVID-19 Is a Chinese Bioweapon May Be Playing a Very Devious Game

And check out the rest of my articles for everything else the media has been keeping from you about COVID-19.

But steel your resolve. It’s even worse than you think.

