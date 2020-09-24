https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/pro-antifa-da-drops-attempted-murder-arson-charges-terrorist-threw-molotov-cocktail-police/

Multnomah County district attorney Mike Schmidt has dropped the most serious charges against Joseph Robert Sipe, the *ALLEGED* rioting terrorist who *ALLEGEDLY* threw a giant Molotov cocktail at police in Portland last night. Charges of First Degree Attempted Murder, First Degree Arson, First Degree Attempted Assault, and Attempt To Commit A Class A Felony, which all fall under Class A and B felonies, were all dropped. Only the Class C Felony charges of Riot and Unlawful Possession Of A Destructive Device remain.

#molotov thrown as police charge at the #PortlandProtest. Then they drive us half a mile west, assisted by #feds, popping off pepper balls and flashbangs along the way. Unconfirmed reports of multiple #arrests pic.twitter.com/gHEdyPhZnY — Kerry Harwin (@flashhardcor) September 24, 2020

D.A. Schmidt has been known for catering to the terrorists, often dropping charges on rioters in the aftermath of these “peaceful protests.”

TRENDING: This Is America? Young Mother TASED, CUFFED AND ARRESTED for Not Wearing Face-Mask at Mostly Empty Stadium to Watch HS Football Game

The Oregonian reports:

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at a Portland protest does not appear to be the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at police in a now viral video, a law enforcement source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Prosecutors declined to file multiple felony charges against Joseph Robert Sipe, who authorities booked into the Multnomah County jail early Thursday, records show. Portland police had arrested the 23-year-old on allegations of attempted murder, attempted assault, first-degree arson and unlawful possession of a destructive device during a demonstration in honor of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky. Sipe was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges riot and unlawful possession of a destruction device, court records show. But a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said Sipe was wearing different attire than the person seen in multiple videos hurling a Molotov cocktail that bursts into flames in front officers about 10:30 p.m. The Multnomah District Attorney’s Office on Thursday night said “law enforcement continues to conduct investigative follow up to determine exactly who threw the Molotov cocktail from this incident.”

So just make sure you shed your jacket after throwing molotov cocktails then they can’t pin it on you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

