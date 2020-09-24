https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/prosecutors-drop-case-massage-parlor-against-ne-patriots-owner-kraft?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The misdemeanor charge related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visit last year to a Florida massage parlor has been dropped by prosecutors, after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly showed Kraft paying for sex.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Thursday there was not enough evidence without the video to convict the 79-year-old Kraft and two dozen other men accused of paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

“We are ethically compelled to drop all cases,” Aaronberg said.

Kraft’s attorneys have declined comment, and the NFL, which could still punish Kraft, has yet to comment. Kraft has apologies over the incident.

Police said Kraft, a widower, paid for sex acts at the spa on consecutive days in January 2019, including the morning of the AFC Championship game that the Patriots won in Kansas City that evening, according to the Associated Press.

