Police departments in numerous cities across America contended with rioting Wednesday night on the heels of a grand jury

decision indicting only one Louisville officer in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor — and the officer wasn’t charged with Taylor’s death. And two Louisville officers were shot amid rioting there.

Seattle — a hotbed of rioting and protesting all summer — was certainly no exception Wednesday night as at least 13 people were arrested amid street violence. In fact, video caught a rioter smashing a cop in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Fortunately the officer was wearing a helmet and seems to have escaped serious injury.

But another clip out of Seattle — also showing what appears to be total disregard for a human head — is gaining attention as well. However, the roles were reversed in this case.

What are the details?

As police lined up on a street to advance on rioters,

video from journalist Kitty Shackleford shows one guy laying face-down in the middle of street, presumably to block the paths of officers.

But one cop who was lined up directly in front of the enterprising protester apparently wasn’t about to alter his course in the slightest — and the officer walked his bike’s wheels right over the protesters head:

The cop wasn’t done, either.

After rolling over the protester’s head, the cop swings the back wheel of his bike and smashes it against another protester who was advancing on the police line.

At least two other officers converged on the protester who was laying on the ground, with one appearing to handcuff him. It isn’t clear what happened to the protester afterward or if he was injured as a result of the bike’s wheels rolling over his head.

What has been the reaction to the skull-as-speedbump video?

As you might expect, particularly given the barrage of attacks on police of late, most folks commenting on Shackleford’s video weren’t very sympathetic to the protester:

“There’s a lesson here: when the cops say it’s time to go home, wake up from [your] street nap and GTFO,” one commenter noted.

“How stupid do you have to be to lay down in the street and let someone ride over your head and neck with a bike?” another commenter asked. “These rioters are completely unhinged. Morons, one and all.”

“That cop is awesome,” another commenter said. “Walks his bike over the dude’s head, then tail whips it into another one.”

“How a person handles bumps in the road says a lot about their character,” another commenter quipped.

“I’m dead, I can’t stop laughing,” another commenter wrote.

