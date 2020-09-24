https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nobel-peace-prize-vladimir-putin/2020/09/24/id/988745

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the nomination did not come from the Kremlin, the Russian state news agency Tass reported Thursday.

According to Tass, a group of Russian public figures led by writer Sergey Komkov submitted the nomination to Oslo on Sept. 10.

“If this decision is made” to award Putin the prize “great, if not, it’s no problem as well,” Peskov said, Tass reported.

President Donald Trump picked up two nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament and chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said in his letter nominating Trump the agreement could be a “game-changer” in the Middle East because other countries will follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates.

He also cited Trump’s key role in “creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Putin’s nomination comes as one of his most prominent critics, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, recovers from poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Independent laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have confirmed he was poisoned with Novichok, a toxin that has also been used against other opponents of the regime, CBS News reported.

The Kremlin has rejected the claim Navalny was poisoned in Russia.

