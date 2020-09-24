https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ralphreed-FaithandFreedom-evangelicals-voters/2020/09/24/id/988727

Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed told Newsmax TV his organization has reached out to more Christian voters than at any point in “modern American politics.”

“There’s never been anything like this in modern American politics … it’s going to be four times more than we did in 2016,” Reed told Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.” “We’ve identified, using the most sophisticated data analytics available in the world today, 41.6 million pre-qualified evangelical and faithful Catholic voters. About 22.1 million of those are in the states that are going to decide the outcome of the election.”

“We’re going to knock on the doors of the homes of three to four million homes, with somewhere between six and eight million voters in those homes in the key states,” Reed said.

Reed said Faith and Freedom will also have a strong digital push to reach a wide net of voters.

“We’ll be sending out between 20 and 30 million text messages. When early voting began in Minnesota last Friday, there were 178,215 evangelical voters who got a text message to their cell phone. We’re mailing them. We’re phoning them. We’re hitting them on Facebook. We’re emailing them. Two hundred million voter contact. In addition to 30 million voter guides at 117,000 churches,” Reed said.

Reed added, “What we now have at Faith and Freedom … is a Ferrari.”

