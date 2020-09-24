Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul took Dr. Anthony Fauci to task for promoting coronavirus-related lockdowns in New York.

“You have been a been fan of Cuomo and the shutdown in New York,” he said. “You lauded New York for their policy. New York had the highest death rate in the world. How could we possibly be jumping up and down and saying Gov. Cuomo did a great job? He had the worst death rate in the world.”

Paul, who was an ophthalmologist before his political career, ripped the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for his praise of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus.

Fauci said that New York set an example for the rest of the country regarding how to handle COVID-19, saying New York “did it correctly.” More than 33,000 people died after contracting coronavirus in New York, the highest number of deaths of any state.

Fauci fired back at the senator, arguing that Paul had “misconstrued” his comments.

“They got hit very badly. They made some mistakes. Right now, if you look at what’s going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things, of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds, and washing hands,” he said.

Paul pointed to Sweden, saying that the country’s laissez-faire approach to COVID-19, which included keeping businesses and primary schools open while prohibiting events of over 50 people, showed better results than countries with strict lockdowns.

Fauci told the senator that Sweden was not an appropriate comparison to make to the United States because the populations and circumstances were different.

“Compare Sweden’s death rate to other comparable Scandinavian countries. It’s worse. So I don’t think it’s appropriate to compare Sweden with us.”

Paul has been a frequent critic of Fauci and coronavirus mandates. He questioned whether the government had the legal authority to make a vaccine mandatory in July.

“Look, there’s millions of us like me who are immune. Are they going to hold me down and stick a needle in my arm? They probably will because these people believe in the idea that they are so right, that their cause is so righteous, that they can inflict it on others.”

Paul said Cuomo should be “impeached” for his handling of the virus “for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes. … Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes.”