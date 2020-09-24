https://www.redstate.com/jeffc/2020/09/24/sen-rand-paul-sending-hunter-biden-report-to-doj-for-potential-criminal-probe/

Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. President Joe Biden is the guest of honor during the street dedication ceremony naming the national road Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

It looks like things are getting even worse for Hunter Biden and his father, Former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that he will send the joint Senate report on Hunter Biden to the Justice Department where lawyers can review it for potential criminal activity.

In a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ “The Story,” the senator explained his reasoning for forwarding the report to the Department of Justice. “I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal, I think that is against the law and probably a felony. I think it’s illegal to take money from a Russian politician’s wife, $3.5 million, was it reported accurately?” he said.

Paul continued, “I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice, so I’m gonna send the report over. I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it but I’m sending the report tomorrow, to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral.”

The senator is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Oversight Committee, which, along with two other committees, investigated Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. While his father was serving as vice president, Hunter Biden was given a position on the company’s board of directors and a hefty salary despite having no experience in the energy sector. This situation raised quite a few eyebrows when the information surfaced last year during the impeachment process.

The interim report that was publicized on Wednesday revealed that Hunter Biden participated in “questionable financial transactions” with associates and foreign individuals. One of these exchanges occurred with the wife of a former mayor of Moscow. Others involved people with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Some of his activities involved a connection to human trafficking.

Democrats have cried foul at the release of the report, which they claim is a politically-motivated investigation. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates asserted that the probe was subsidizing “a foreign attack against the sovereignty of our elections with taxpayer dollars — and attack founded on a long-disproven, hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory that hinges on Sen. [Ron] Johnson himself being corrupt and that the senator has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also complained about the report, stating that “the Kremlin must be very pleased.”

Nevertheless, it appears that Hunter Biden is not off the hook just yet. While it has not yet been established that he engaged in criminal activity, it is clear that there is smoke here. But will it be enough for a criminal case?

