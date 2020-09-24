Sen. Rand Paul said he will send the report on the GOP-led investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden to the Justice Department on Thursday.

“I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice, so I’m going to send the report over,” Paul told Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. “I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it, but I’m sending the report tomorrow to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral.”

The Kentucky Republican’s announcement came after the release of a report regarding a monthslong investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, who was employed on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings at the same time his father was serving as the U.S. vice president.

The 87-page report characterized Biden’s lucrative role at the firm as “problematic” but found no evidence that U.S. policy was influenced by it.

The report referred to Biden’s role at the company as awkward optics at a time when the United States was trying to help clean up corruption in Ukraine.

“If there’s a criminal investigation that’s justified, here’s this evidence,” Paul said. “Look at it, and then you’re the lawyers for the government. You decide if you have enough to prosecute, but I think we should refer this to a criminal investigation.”

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul says he will send the GOP’s Biden report to the Justice Department tomorrow. “If there’s a criminal investigation that’s justified, here’s this evidence. Look at it. … You decide if you have enough to prosecute.” pic.twitter.com/wtTewr3YrH — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 24, 2020

Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, led by Sen. Ron Johnson, have long sought information on Biden’s activity in Ukraine after allegations came to light during President Trump’s impeachment trial. House Democrats pursued an impeachment investigation into the president after he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens and other Democrats in a July 25, 2019, phone call, according to a transcript released by the White House.

Trump was impeached by the Democrat-controlled House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but he was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate in February.

The Biden campaign has dismissed the investigation as being politically motivated ahead of the presidential race, in which Joe Biden remains leading in national polls.