https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/24/remember-when-hillary-said-joe-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances-n964501

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of being a dictator on Thursday after headlines alleged that he “refused” to commit to the peaceful transfer of power in the event that he loses the election.

“Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy,” she tweeted. “It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously.”

Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power is the behavior of a desperate would-be dictator who’d cling to office even if it meant destroying our democracy. It’s pathetic. But because he is the president, we should take his threat seriously. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2020

Of course, as PJM’s Rick Moran noted, Trump never actually made the comment as the media has portrayed. “The media just wants to hear Trump repeat one more time that he won’t commit to ‘accepting’ the results of the election if it was fraudulent.” This sentiment isn’t much different than what Hillary Clinton herself said a month ago. Though what Hillary said might actually be worse because she said Joe Biden should not to concede the election “under any circumstances.”

“We have to have poll workers and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker. We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places, this is a big organizational challenge,” she said.

“But at least we know more about what they’re going to do. And Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.”

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

What we have here is both sides baking into the cake that an election result that doesn’t go the way they want will have been because of fraud or other election malfeasance. Joe Biden has an army of lawyers waiting to challenge the election and you can bet that they will not accept a victory by Trump on election night.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

