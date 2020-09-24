https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/rep-jim-jordan-asks-christopher-wray-if-the-fbi-is-investigating-those-allegations-against-hunter-biden/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson released their 87-page preliminary report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine, and China. We all know that presidential candidate Joe Biden doesn’t like to talk about his son’s business dealings, but his campaign spokesperson responded to the report by pivoting to the coronavirus and saying that should be what’s commanding the senators’ attention — Andrew Bates didn’t deny any of the report, though.

Now we’re learning from CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that Rep. Jim Jordan has sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to ask if the bureau is investigating some of the potentially criminal actions outlined in the report. “Among other findings,” Jordan writes, “the report discussed potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals.”

Especially when he could be replaced by Richard Grenell.

True.

If the FBI’s not interested, at least we have the firefighters in the mainstream media all over it.

