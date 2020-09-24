https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/rep-jim-jordan-asks-christopher-wray-if-the-fbi-is-investigating-those-allegations-against-hunter-biden/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson released their 87-page preliminary report on Hunter Biden and his financial dealings with Russia, Ukraine, and China. We all know that presidential candidate Joe Biden doesn’t like to talk about his son’s business dealings, but his campaign spokesperson responded to the report by pivoting to the coronavirus and saying that should be what’s commanding the senators’ attention — Andrew Bates didn’t deny any of the report, though.

Now we’re learning from CBS News’ Catherine Herridge that Rep. Jim Jordan has sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to ask if the bureau is investigating some of the potentially criminal actions outlined in the report. “Among other findings,” Jordan writes, “the report discussed potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals.”

#Burisma NEW: Letter obtained @CBSNews from @Jim_Jordan asks FBI Director Wray whether bureau is investigating allegations against Hunter Biden in Senate report @SenRonJohnson + @ChuckGrassley “..they had asked the FBI about its actions…but have received no answer from you.” pic.twitter.com/EdJkuxDVth — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray should be history right now. — Angela (@chattyqueen53) September 24, 2020

Christopher Wray has got to go! — Linda Bell (@LindaBe15921767) September 24, 2020

Beautiful. That needs to be highlighted everyday until we have a reply. — TJ.Benz (@Tjbenz2) September 24, 2020

Very much want to know the answer. Thank you for raising it. — Mary Norton (@495eaglerock) September 24, 2020

Thank you for reporting this Catherine and thanks to @Jim_Jordan for the letter. Stay on Wray Congressman Jordan. — SusieQ4USA🇺🇸 (@127bama) September 24, 2020

Why is Wray still the Director of the FBI? — Tarrol Lunde (@ByggTee) September 24, 2020

Especially when he could be replaced by Richard Grenell.

Wray must go. He should serve at the pleasure of the president! — -Brad- (@patriot__guy) September 24, 2020

No. Christopher Wray isn’t doing squat. He needs to be fired — SB (@ShannonCLK) September 24, 2020

Wray is under tremendous pressure by the current government to prosecute. But he is at the helm of a ship that has institutional rot. My guess is he won’t rock the boat. He is like Epstein, Wray could take many Government officials down. — Kenneth Kendall 🎸 (@KennethGKendall) September 24, 2020

It’s obvious for all to see. Based on their fervency to investigate Republicans on the flimsiest of evidence and their own internal text messages, the FBI has been politicized and are a potential danger to anyone with conservative views. If I’m wrong, then investigate! — Conservative Thinker (@mr_maximus357) September 24, 2020

Director Wray needs to be fired yesterday. — PLEB 🇺🇸 (@HuMbLe_StOiC) September 24, 2020

Wray’s FBI will always be suspect. Zero faith with him leading the bureau. — Patriot Covfefe (@zoochum) September 24, 2020

They’re busy chasing white supremacists in Chicago. — Col. Edward Banning (@OSSCENTCOMM) September 24, 2020

True.

It’s pretty disgusting when you have to ask the FBI about corruption, they should be on it no matter who it is. This is pathetic, Wray needs to be replaced! — Happy4U (@Happy4U26280559) September 24, 2020

The FBI “never comments on cases.” What are they afraid of? — Gus Christopher (@OldTimeGumshoe) September 24, 2020

Looking forward to the answer. — SoCalGal 💪🏻🇺🇸🚂🇮🇪☘️🙏🏻 (@o_voter) September 24, 2020

I think we all know that answer. — Chris Finch (@RTR_Chris) September 24, 2020

If the FBI’s not interested, at least we have the firefighters in the mainstream media all over it.

