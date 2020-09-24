https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/report-joe-biden-stay-basement-next-weeks-debate-jill-will-stump-feeble-husband-next-five-days/

40 days until the election and 77-year-old Joe Biden started off Thursday morning by calling a lid (shutting down press for the day).

This is the second time Biden’s campaign has called a lid before 10 AM this week and the 9th time this month!

Biden is reportedly busy prepping for next week’s debate. He can’t multi-task.

“Biden has nothing scheduled until the debate, is using all this time to prepare” – Fox News host Sandra Smith reported Thursday.

Biden campaign spox Andrew Bates mocked the conservative media and said voters aren’t concerned Biden is hiding in his basement in the penultimate month before the election.

“More often than not, there’s an inverse relationship between how panicked editors are about something and how much voters care,” Bates tweeted Thursday. “This is almost universally true when it concerns process & it *is* universally true when it has to do with both inside jargon *&* process–e.g, ‘lid.’” – Bates tweeted Wednesday morning.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill will hit the campaign trail today, Friday, this weekend and Monday to stump for her feeble husband.

Jill Biden is literally campaigning harder than her own husband is.

Jill Biden’s schedule is as follows:

Meanwhile President Trump held massive rallies in Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania this week.

President Trump has a jam-packed schedule today.

Trump started the morning off by making a stop at the Supreme Court to pay respects to Ginsburg.

The President is then heading to North Carolina to deliver a speech on health care then he will hop on down to Jacksonville, Florida for a huge campaign rally.

