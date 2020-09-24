https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Louisvillepolice-blm-blacklivesmatter/2020/09/24/id/988741

A white Louisville Metro Police major reportedly called Black Lives Matter and antifa supporters “punks” who will be “washing our cars” with no money “their entire life,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

In August, Maj. Bridget Hallahan reportedly sent the email containing the disparaging words, which the Courier-Journal reported on Wednesday. The story followed the news that a former Louisville Metro officer who executed a warrant on the apartment where Breonna Taylor lived was indicted by a grand jury. Taylor was a Black woman who was shot and killed during that police raid.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts reckless endangerment for firing rounds into the units next to Taylor’s. But none of the three officers who executed the warrant on the apartment were charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

“I know it is hard to keep our thoughts and opinions to ourselves sometimes, especially when we, as a whole or as an individual, become the target of people in the public who criticize what we do without even knowing the facts,” Maj. Bridget Hallahan reportedly wrote to her division amid nightly protests and an alleged officer “doxing” incident.

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ – insert eye roll here – do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body,” she purportedly said.

“Do not stop to their level. Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did. Don’t make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents’ basement (paying) COD for their entire life,” Hallahan’s email allegedly read.

LMPD spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington told the Courier-Journal the department was looking into the email.

“I’m disappointed,” Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, whose district includes Hallahan’s police division.

Coan referred to Hallanhan’s email as “out of character” and added, “that’s why it’s so shocking.”

“I think it’s a totally unacceptable attitude of any police officer and extremely poor leadership from a major,” he said. “I think she owes the community an apology, and she’ll have to deal with the consequences of her conduct.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

