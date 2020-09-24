https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/reports-durham-now-investigating-clinton-foundation/

John Durham, the Connecticut U.S. Attorney appointed by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigation by the Obama administration and Deep State operatives is reportedly also investigating the Clinton Foundation and the government’s handling of that investigation. The New York Times broke the story Thursday morning, with a follow-up report by Fox News adding more details.

New York Times excerpt:

From the beginning, John H. Durham’s inquiry into the Russia investigation has been politically charged. President Trump promoted it as certain to uncover a “deep state” plot against him, Attorney General William P. Barr rebuked the investigators under scrutiny, and he and Mr. Durham publicly second-guessed an independent inspector general and traveled the globe to chase down conspiracy theories. It turns out that Mr. Durham also focused attention on certain political enemies of Mr. Trump: the Clintons. TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Ohio State University President Sends Ignorant Text Message to Students Following Breonna Taylor Decision — And a Crazy-Ass Video! Mr. Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut assigned by Mr. Barr to review the Russia inquiry, has sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation around the same time into allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Durham’s team members have suggested to others that they are comparing the two investigations as well as examining whether investigators in the Russia inquiry flouted laws or policies. It was not clear whether Mr. Durham’s investigators were similarly looking for violations in the Clinton Foundation investigation, nor whether the comparison would be included or play a major role in the outcome of Mr. Durham’s inquiry… …In early 2018, Patrick C. Harris, a career prosecutor in Little Rock, issued a grand jury subpoena for foundation records, two former law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said. A foundation official confirmed that the charity was served with a subpoena and complied with the request for information.

End excerpt. Please read the complete Times report at this link.

Fox News excerpt:

Aspects of U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation have been assumed by U.S. Attorney John Durham as part of his review into the origins of the Russia probe, Fox News has learned. A source familiar with Durham’s investigation told Fox News on Thursday that parts of what Huber was investigating in 2017 — involving the Clinton Foundation — have been incorporated in Durham’s investigation. In November 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed Huber, the U.S. attorney for Utah, and other senior prosecutors to evaluate “certain issues” involving the sale of Uranium One, and other dealings related to the Clinton Foundation. Sessions tapped Huber after requests by congressional Republicans, who had been calling for the appointment of a special counsel to review the matters. Huber was also tasked with reviewing the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe, including allegations that the Justice Department and FBI “policies or procedures” were not followed. It has been unclear, for years, the status of Huber’s investigation, but another source told Fox News Thursday that Huber has faced mounting criticism from the Justice Department and White House over his progress.

End excerpt. Please read the complete Fox News report at this link.

A top member of Durham’s team, Nora Dannehy, turned in her resignation earlier this month, reportedly over concerns about political influence in the probe. Dannehy is reportedly anti-Trump.

So far there has only been one conviction in the Durham investigation: A guilty plea by former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for altering an email in the bogus Carter Page investigation.

Barr said earlier this month ‘there could be’ more charges in the Durham probe.

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in July a report by Durhan was hoped for by the end of summer, which has come and gone this week without a report. Kupec did not guarantee a report and noted the goal of the probe is a criminal investigation and not a report, but that the American people deserve to know what happened.

