A Los Angeles police officer kept his cool even as angry rioters hurled insults and racial epithets at him during Wednesday night protests in the city.

Protests erupted across the country Wednesday night after a grand jury decided against bringing homicide charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Louisville, Kentucky, resident Breonna Taylor.

What are the details?

Daily Mail, demonstrators converged on an LAPD precinct to demonstrate following the announcement of an indictment of former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison in the Breonna Taylor case.

say that hundreds of demonstrators marched in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night to demand Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey leave her position, apparently in response to the grand jury’s decision in Kentucky.

Video captures the moment a group of angry agitators scream profanities and slurs at the black police officer. Some demonstrators wave their hands in his face and hold up their middle fingers, while others shine lights, blow smoke, and even mimic shooting a gun at the officer in question.

At least two members of the raucous group can be seen wearing Halloween masks.

Members of the angry group can be heard calling the officer a “b****” and even a “n****” for the police.

The unidentified officer stoically stands by, staring the demonstrators in their faces and refusing to be moved by their anger.

Social media user and self-identified videographer and editor Tomas Morales shared video footage of the incident on Twitter, captioning it, “LOS ANGELES: Agitators yell slurs at black police officer.”

At the time of this reporting, the video has been viewed more than 924,000 times.

Content warning: Rough language):

Anything else?

Los Angeles Times, the large group of protesters demonstrated outside the city’s Hall of Justice.

Willie Baker, who has shown up to protest each Wednesday for the last several months, told the outlet that many more people came out to demonstrate following the news of the Taylor indictment.

“More should have been indicted,” he insisted. “If we do something, we go to jail like that. It’s time to start locking up the police, too.”

Vincent Irby, identified by the outlet as a criminal defense attorney, told the outlet that the decision didn’t surprise him.

“I understood this was going to come down to legalese, and I had a sneaking suspicion it would come down to this,” he told the Times.

Kat Pavplek, a friend of Irby, added, “Nothing has reformed, nothing has changed, and [police] keep killing people.”

LAPD Officer Mike Chance told the outlet that no arrests were made during the protest.

