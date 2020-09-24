https://justthenews.com/nation/ron-paul-appears-suffer-medical-incident-during-livestream?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Texas Rep. Ron Paul on Friday appeared to suffer a medical incident during a livestream on his YouTube channel.

Video showed Paul, also a former presidential candidate and libertarian stalwart, slurring his words and apparently becoming incapacitated during a discussion on the economy. The livestream was subsequently cut and his video channel made private.

The 85-year-old, who is father to Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul, was reportedly hospitalized after the incident.

Fox News on Friday afternoon reported that the hospitalization was for “precautionary” reasons.

