https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moore-alabama-coronavirus-mask/2020/09/24/id/988742

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore on Thursday announced a new federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s mask mandate and past state health orders that shuttered businesses or directed people to lockdown at home.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire Oct. 2.

“Our economy has been decimated, jobs lost, schools closed, church doors shut, and we have been told we must stay home and wear masks in public places. People are tired of such abuse,” Moore said in a statement, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit was filed by Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law on behalf of seven plaintiffs — two of whom are pastors who argue they haven’t been able to hold church services due to the ordinance, according to WHNT.com, which posted a copy of the suit.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor and the state health officer are monitoring the state’s progress and will announce a decision on the mask mandate before Oct. 2, the AP reported.

The governor’s office credited a decline in daily new cases to the mask order and people’s changing behavior.

“Our state’s success is largely in part to Alabamians stepping up to the plate when it comes to cooperating with the mask ordinance,” Maiola said, the AP reported.

Moore is widely known for his failed bid for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat in 2017 after former Sen. Jeff Sessions was appointed as President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Moore also had a failed attempt to get the GOP nomination for the 2020 election.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

