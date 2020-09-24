https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-death-prompted-40-something-attorney-and-mother-to-become-a-satanist-to-safeguard-her-daughters-abortion-rights/

If you thought the cultish worship of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a little out of control while she was still alive, we regret to inform you that it has not abated since her passing.

Take it away, HuffPost!

Alllllrighty then.

Jeebus.

Feel free to read the whole piece by Jamie Smith, “an attorney and mother who cares about civil rights.” It’s a trip, man.

But if you’re not up to it, here are some of the choicest bits:

Reading through the Seven Tenets, I was struck by how closely they aligned with the unwritten code I had used to try to guide my own life for several years. I realized, happily, that these were my people and that I had been a Satanist for several years without even knowing it. When Justice Ginsburg’s death suddenly made combating the threats to reproductive rights and a government free from religious interference more urgent, I knew it was time to join them and support their conceptual and legal battles.

Even before Ginsburg’s death, the Supreme Court was unwilling to provide adequate protection for a woman’s right to choose and to control her body. The court was unwilling to keep church and state separate. Now, without her voice of reason on the court ― let alone her vote ― Roe v. Wade is in imminent danger of being overturned not based on legal arguments or scientific reasoning, but because of religious objections to what is a safe and necessary procedure for the women who seek it out after discussion with their physician. Ginsburg’s replacement is all but certain to be vehemently anti-choice, with one of the top contenders belonging to a sect that actually used the term “handmaid” to refer to some women until the popularity of the TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” gave the term negative connotations. [Twitchy editor’s note: Multiple dishonest media reports about Amy Coney Barrett belonging to a sect that uses the term “handmaid” have been thoroughly debunked.]

There is a real chance that the Supreme Court will be lost for a generation or more to justices appointed for their religious beliefs rather than a deep understanding of the Constitution or a desire for justice to be carried out on an impartial basis. Because of this, I believe that the Satanic Temple ― and its members’ dedication to fighting for true freedom ― represents our best, last defense against anti-choice lawmakers who are seeking to assert power over women’s bodies and take away our right to choose. We need creative, resolute thinkers who are willing to stand up for what they believe in and take concrete action to do so, and the Satanic Temple is full of those kind of people. I am proud to now count myself among their ranks.

Well, good for her. We guess.

That’s fair.

