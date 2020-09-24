https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/school-bus-sized-asteroid-expected-buzz-earth-thursday/

(ZEROHEDGE) – NASA reports a small near-Earth asteroid (or NEA), the size of a “small school bus,” will buzz Earth Thursday (Sept. 24) at a distance closer than the moon and most geostationary weather satellites.

The asteroid, named 2020 SW, was discovered last Thursday (Sept. 18) by NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona. The size of the asteroid is an estimated 15 feet by 30 feet wide, making it roughly the size of a “small school bus,” said NASA.

The space agency points out 2020 SW is “not on an impact trajectory with Earth, if it were, the space rock would almost certainly break up high in the atmosphere, becoming a bright meteor known as a fireball.”

